DISTRIBUTION AUTOMATION EQUIPMENT MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
Distribution Automation Equipment Market:
Executive Summary
Distribution automation is the process by which the collection of data is automated and analyzed, and then controls executed by Utilities. The ability to apply technology to monitor the physical world is not just distribution automation, but also the process of a smart grid and smart control.
This report focuses on the global Distribution Automation Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distribution Automation Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Siemens
Schneider Electric
GE
Emerson
Rockwell
Yokogawa Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
Danaher
Honeywell
Hitachi
Eaton
Daifuku
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Monitoring and Control
Power Quality and Efficiency
Switching and Power Reliability
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Distribution Automation Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Distribution Automation Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distribution Automation Equipment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
