Global Constipation Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Constipation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.
— Constipation Market:
Executive Summary
Constipation is common disease which is estimated to affect each individual once in life time. According to international as well regional guidelines it is characterized by frequency and nature of bowel movement. Less than 2 bowel movements per week, associated with hard stool and strain in passing is termed as constipation. Constipation may be occasional which lasts for few weeks or may be chronic which lasts for longer period and is recurrent. It may be associated with other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome or opioid consumption.
Based on disease type, the global constipation treatment market is segmented into chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and opioid induced constipation (OIC). High prevalence of chronic constipation is estimated to contribute for dominating share of CIC segment in global market while increasing opioid consumption is projected to propel for exponential growth of OIC segment during forecast period.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4000384-global-constipation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Constipation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Constipation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Synergy Pharmaceuticals
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Bausch Health
Abbott
AstraZeneca
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
Sanofi
Daewoong Pharmaceuticals
Bayer
Prestige Brands Holdings
Janssen Pharmaceutical
Shionogi
Albireo Pharma
Renexxion
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation (IBS-C)
Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4000384-global-constipation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Constipation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Constipation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Constipation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
Contact US:
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trend
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4000384-global-constipation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-constipation-market-2019-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2025/513307
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 513307