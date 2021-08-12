SATELLITE COMMUNICATION SERVICES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
Satellite Communication Services Market:
Executive Summary
A communications satellite is an artificial satellite that relays and amplifies radio telecommunications signals via a transponder; it creates a communication channel between a source transmitter and a receiver at different locations on Earth. Communications satellites are used for television, telephone, radio, internet, and military applications. There are over 2,000 communications satellites in Earth’s orbit, used by both private and government organizations.Satellite Communication Services are kinds of Communication Services var satellite.
In 2018, the global Satellite Communication Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Satellite Communication Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Satellite Communication Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intelsat
SES
Eutelsat
Telesat
China Satcom
SKY Perfect JSAT Group
AsiaSat
Optus
Hellas Sat
Hisposat
Inmarsat
Globecomm Systems
Iridium Communications
Thuraya Telecommunications Company
Hughes Network Systems
KVH Industries
Viasat
Harris Caprock Communications
VT Idirect
Norsat International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)
Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Merchant Shipping
Transport
Maritime vessels
Governments
Leisure Vessels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Satellite Communication Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Satellite Communication Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Satellite Communication Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Satellite Communication Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)
1.4.3 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Satellite Communication Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Merchant Shipping
1.5.3 Transport
1.5.4 Maritime vessels
1.5.5 Governments
1.5.6 Leisure Vessels
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Satellite Communication Services Market Size
2.2 Satellite Communication Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Satellite Communication Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Satellite Communication Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Satellite Communication Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Satellite Communication Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Satellite Communication Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Satellite Communication Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Satellite Communication Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Satellite Communication Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Satellite Communication Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Satellite Communication Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Satellite Communication Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Intelsat
12.1.1 Intelsat Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Satellite Communication Services Introduction
12.1.4 Intelsat Revenue in Satellite Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Intelsat Recent Development
12.2 SES
12.2.1 SES Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Satellite Communication Services Introduction
12.2.4 SES Revenue in Satellite Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SES Recent Development
12.3 Eutelsat
12.3.1 Eutelsat Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Satellite Communication Services Introduction
12.3.4 Eutelsat Revenue in Satellite Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Eutelsat Recent Development
12.4 Telesat
12.4.1 Telesat Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Satellite Communication Services Introduction
12.4.4 Telesat Revenue in Satellite Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Telesat Recent Development
12.5 China Satcom
12.5.1 China Satcom Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Satellite Communication Services Introduction
12.5.4 China Satcom Revenue in Satellite Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 China Satcom Recent Development
12.6 SKY Perfect JSAT Group
12.6.1 SKY Perfect JSAT Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Satellite Communication Services Introduction
12.6.4 SKY Perfect JSAT Group Revenue in Satellite Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 SKY Perfect JSAT Group Recent Development
12.7 AsiaSat
12.7.1 AsiaSat Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Satellite Communication Services Introduction
12.7.4 AsiaSat Revenue in Satellite Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 AsiaSat Recent Development
12.8 Optus
12.8.1 Optus Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Satellite Communication Services Introduction
12.8.4 Optus Revenue in Satellite Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Optus Recent Development
12.9 Hellas Sat
12.9.1 Hellas Sat Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Satellite Communication Services Introduction
12.9.4 Hellas Sat Revenue in Satellite Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Hellas Sat Recent Development
12.10 Hisposat
12.10.1 Hisposat Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Satellite Communication Services Introduction
12.10.4 Hisposat Revenue in Satellite Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Hisposat Recent Development
12.11 Inmarsat
12.12 Globecomm Systems
12.13 Iridium Communications
12.14 Thuraya Telecommunications Company
12.15 Hughes Network Systems
12.16 KVH Industries
12.17 Viasat
12.18 Harris Caprock Communications
12.19 Globecomm Systems
12.20 VT Idirect
12.21 Norsat International
Continuous…
