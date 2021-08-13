Automotive Electronics Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Automotive Electronics Market 2018

Automotive Electronics Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023.

Global Automotive Electronics Market Information Report by Application (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Safety Systems, Entertainment, Body Electronics and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The growth in automotive industry directly translates into increasing demand in the automotive electronics market. Moreover, technological advancements such as electrical active suspensions and power trains for electric vehicles and heavy investments are helping the automotive electronics market, grow. Additionally, automotive electronics also provides front lighting system and driver assistance systems are also anticipated to amplify industry demand. Rising trend of in-vehicle infotainment is also likely to help boost the market growth. However, high complexity levels and lacking understanding of the overall subsystems’ may hinder the growth.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 45 market data tables and 35 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Automotive Electronics Report -Forecast to 2023”.

The Key Players in Global Automotive Electronics Market Are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Denon (Japan), Yamaha Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany) Denso Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation, and Hitachi, ltd.

The automotive electronics market is expected to grow at 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The Automotive electronics market has been segmented into four different regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global automotive electronics market during the forecast period due to increased use of electronics in vehicles. The region is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the second largest region in this market and will show significant growth due to rise in demand of electronic technology in countries such as India and China. The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive electronics market are increase in the advancement of technology, and growing concern for safety & security in the vehicle. The advancement in technology have led to increase in demand for the electronic in Automotive. The other factor that are responsible for the growth of this market are increase in purchasing power of the customer and change in the lifestyle of people. The increase in the purchasing power will led to growth in the sales of vehicle with latest technology, which will drive the automotive electronics market during the forecast period.

The automotive electronics market is segment based on applications, vehicle types, and regions. On the basis of applications, advanced driver assistance system is expected to account for the largest share in this segment due to the increase in the development of algorithm, related to signal processing and sensor. The increase in safety of the vehicle is also expected to drive the segment during the forecast period. On the basis of vehicle type, passenger car is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increase in safety consciousness among customers and growing demand for entertainment systems in the cars. The advancement in infotainment system in cars, will drive the growth of automotive electronics system market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive electronics market has been divided into four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among all regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period followed by Asia Pacific. Strict government regulations standard regarding the vehicle safety will boost the growth of North America market. Increased demand for electric vehicle and infotainment system in vehicles will enhance the market revenue during the forecast period.

The report for Automotive Electronics Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

