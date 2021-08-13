Global Podoscope Medical Device Market Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Revenue Growth, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges 2026

The market for Podoscope Medical Device Market has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for Podoscope Medical Device Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

A podoscope is used for footprint analysis. Footprint analysis is done using a rudimentary process or a traditional podoscope. The podoscope uses highly polarized light to assess and detect orthopedic foot defects. It scrutinizes how uniform the loading of feet is while exercising, and provides precise foot measurement and heel position. Diseases with increasing incidence, e.g., diabetes, have major foot deformities associated with them. In a survey of patients dealing with diabetes at a Veteran’s Affairs Hospital Clinic, 50% of the people had neuropathy, vascular insufficiency and an associated foot deformity. A podoscope helps to analyze the major cause of painful walking, certain deformities and various other ailments of the feet. The advanced versions of a podoscope help to detect minor defects in small joints of the feet as well as defects in the axes of ankle joints. A podoscope examination is intended for all age groups, mainly children because major deformities occur during the development, and early detection of any foot deformity is extremely essential. The scanned images by a podoscope can be viewed real time on laptops and stored in files for further use.

The increasing awareness among athletes to prevent feet loading during physical activities, need of early diagnosis in children for any foot deformity, and awareness regarding children foot development, specifically flat foot problems and joint diseases are factors expected to drive the growth of the podoscope market. A podoscope is an easy and affordable method of foot examination, which is the prime factor responsible for consistent growth of the podoscope market. However, there is still a qualm regarding the diagnostic accuracy of a podoscope. Relative values are considered instead of absolute values because of force-sensing resistors which are reactive to heat. Incorrect diagnosis could lead to ulceration, which is a severe complication for patients, especially for patients suffering from diabetic.

Tentatively, the global podoscope market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end users, and geography.

Based on product type, the global podoscope market is segmented as:

Desktop

Portable

Others

Based on application, the global podoscope market is segmented as:

Fluorescent

Others

Based on end users, Global Podoscope market is segmented as below:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

The global podoscope market has witnessed a vigorous growth due to rising demand for better and accurate treatment methods. Manufacturers are concentrating on technological advancements such as dual illumination, inclined reflecting system, better imaging through high performance polarized lights to make the podoscope systems more feasible. In-built LED lights and tangential double side lighting systems are introduced in the advanced versions of podoscope, so that an external light source is not required. These LED lights provide long lasting operations. These sources are powered by a USB port so that it does not depend on a battery. New and improved software packages are introduced, which help in image format conversions and better imaging.

Geographically, the global podoscope market is segmented into six regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe. The U.S. podoscope market is expected to witness significant growth in the North America market and has a direct vital impact on the global podoscope market owing to the increased awareness regarding foot disorders and early diagnosis of foot development in children. Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to remain lucrative markets over the forecast period due to high demand for healthcare services and improved healthcare-related government policies in the regions. The MEA podoscope market is expected to witness moderate growth due to poor healthcare infrastructure resulting in less availability of the examination and less per capita income resulting in less affordability.

Examples of some of the key participants in the global podoscope market identified across the value chain include Namrol, Orla, Health Technologies, Ella Legros, Chinesport, BTC, Am Cube, Verre et Quartz Technologies, Eloi Podologie, and Sensor Medica.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

