Global Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturer Survey Analysis 2026

Nonwoven fabric find considerable prospects in making high-performance personal care and hygiene products. Advent of bio-based nonwoven fabrics has created new prospect in the market. Innovations in the market has been underpinned by the advent of advanced fibers with good environmental profile. Constant advances in nonwoven fabric production has helped bolster its applications in automotive, medical textiles, and construction.

Analyzes the nonwoven fabric market in its new publication titled Nonwoven Fabric Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 2017 and Forecast; 2018 2026. This study provides data for 2017 along with the forecast for the period (20182026). The main objective of the report is to identify dynamics in the market and provide recent updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the global nonwoven fabric market. To provide better understanding of the market, the report also includes analysis of drivers, restraints, trends which influence the current market scenario and are expected to impact the global nonwoven fabric market over the forecast period. The study provides data for 2017 along with a comprehensive market forecast for the period 20182026.

Report Description

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global nonwoven fabric market report is categorically split into different sections based on technology, material type, applications and regions. The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with supply chain, drivers, restraints, and trends in the market. The sections that follow include global nonwoven fabric market analysis technology, material type application and Regional level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global nonwoven fabric Market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from application and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides market value (US$ Mn) data, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period (2018-2026).

In the final section of the report, we have provided a detailed competition landscape with overall market structure, company market share and performance, in order to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global nonwoven fabric along with their business strategies. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research Methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year, with market numbers are estimated for 2018 and forecasts made for 20192026. The report considers the market size of the global nonwoven fabric market at a global level, and splits & evaluates the market at a regional level. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) of the global nonwoven fabric market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global nonwoven fabric market is expected to develop in the future. The critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of global nonwoven fabric manufacturers, distributors & suppliers, and industry experts operating in the global nonwoven fabric market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual market size (US$ Mn) in 2017 with regard to global nonwoven fabric and the expected market value in the global nonwoven fabric market over the forecast period.

We have also analyzed the different segments of the global nonwoven fabric market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global nonwoven fabric market. The report also analyses the global nonwoven fabric market based on the absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a business development perspective, it is essential to identify absolute dollar opportunity is essential to identify potential resources in the global nonwoven fabric market. Moreover, PMR has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global nonwoven fabric market. This market attractiveness index would help clients to identify real market opportunities in the global nonwoven fabric market.

