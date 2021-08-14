Smart Government Market Analysis, Share and Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Segment Forecasts To 2023

Smart Government Market, By Solution (Government Resource Planning System, Security, Analytics, Remote Monitoring), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise) – Forecast 2023

Overview

Smart government market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing popularity of data analytics and rapid growth in the use of smartphones and digital platforms. Smart government market has been segmented on the basis of solution, service and deployment. The deployment segment comprises of cloud and on-premise deployment. The cloud deployment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of cloud services which offer flexible data retrieval and real time access. Cloud services are cost effective and they require no maintenance as they are not stored on the server which ultimately reduces the costs of deployment.

Major factors driving the growth of smart government market are increased need for security and more feasible business operations. Smart government relies on cross domain interoperability which helps in integrated planning and flexible business operations. Increasing demand for a better and a more digitized lifestyle is another factor driving the growth of smart government market. Big Data is another factor that continues to present government with information management and processing issues that exceed the capability of traditional IT that helps in supporting the use of information assets which ultimately helps in managing of data for the smart government projects.

The major restraining factor in the growth of smart government market is the low funding for smart government projects. Due to this, the growth can be affected and can cause hindrance in the development of smart government projects.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Smart Government Market has been valued at approx. USD 37 Billion by the end of forecast period with 19% of CAGR during forecast period 2019 to 2023.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the smart government market – Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Capgemini SE (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Entrust Datacard Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Imex Systems Inc. (Canada), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Oracle Corporation (U.S.) and Symantec Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

System integrators

Cloud service providers

Security service providers

Local, state, and central governments

Government organizations

Government consultants and advisors

Analytics solutions and services providers

Professional and managed services providers

an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)'s team said:

Smart government market can be segmented on the basis of solution, service and deployment. The service segment is further bifurcated into professional services and managed services. Out of these, professional services sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to continuous need of support, maintenance and consulting activities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

