Endodontics Market to be at Forefront by 2022

Endodontics is associated with the dentistry segment. It involves several therapies to protect the human teeth from infections and injuries caused to the dental pulp. Generally, it is concerned with morphology, pathology as well as physiology of dental pulp and the periradicular tissues. Endodontics is important during carrying out root canal procedure in order to reduce the inflammation and to end infection. Modernization has touched the field of endodontics as well with the introduction of magnifying lenses and surgical microscopy. These sophistications ensure increased accuracy of the treatment and in examination of the structure of the periradicular tissue along with the dental pulp.

An extensive research report on “Endodontics Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecasts (2017-2022)” by Persistence Market Research uncovers various market facts that can be used as guidelines by the reader to achieve stability in the changing dynamics of the global market and accordingly plan future expansions on a worldwide basis. According to the comprehensive research study, the global endodontics market is projected to witness a steady 5.2% CAGR during the period of assessment to reach a significant valuation by the end of 2022.

3 Key Highlights on Global Endodontics Market

The global endodontics market is segmented by product type, by end user and by region with a view to get a glimpse of various endodontic products across key regions worldwide.

By end user, the dental clinics segment is expected to be highly lucrative segment. Dental clinics are potential end users for endodontic products. This segment is the largest segment with respect to market share and poised to grow at a high CAGR of 5.5% throughout the period of assessment

By product type, the consumables segment is anticipated to hold high potential. The adoption of endodontic consumables has witnessed growth since past years to make this segment a highly lucrative one. It is estimated to reflect a high market share and is poised to grow at a high CAGR of 3% throughout the period of assessment

By region, Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) show high potential. Europe region is the largest region with respect to market share as well as growth rate. It presents high opportunities to endodontic players. The Europe endodontic market is anticipated to soar at a high CAGR of 6.0% throughout the period of assessment. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is poised to grow at a significant CAGR during 2017-2022

Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent

Ultradent Products Inc

Septodont Holding

FKG Dentaire S.A.

Peter Brasseler Holdings, L.P.

Endodontics Market : Table Of Contents

1. Global Endodontics Market – Executive Summary

2. Global Endodontics Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.1.1. Global Endodontics Market Taxonomy

2.1.2. Global Endodontics Market Definition

2.2. Global Endodontics Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2022

2.2.1. Global Endodontics Market Y-o-Y Growth

2.3. Global Endodontics Market Dynamics

2.4. Supply Chain

2.5. Cost Structure

2.6. Pricing Analysis

2.7. Raw Material Sourcing Strategy and Analysis

2.8. List of Distributors

2.9. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

3. Global Endodontics Market Analysis and Forecast By Product Type

3.1. Global Endodontics Market Size and Forecast By Product Type, 2012-2022

3.1.1. Instruments Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

3.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.2. Consumables Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

3.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4. Global Endodontics Market Analysis and Forecast By End User

4.1. Global Endodontics Market Size and Forecast By End User, 2012-2022

4.1.1. Dental Clinics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.2. Hospitals Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.3. Dental Academic & Research Institutes Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

4.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5. Global Endodontics Market Analysis and Forecast By Region

5.1. Global Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.1. North America Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

5.1.1.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

5.1.2. Latin America Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

5.1.2.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

5.1.3. Europe Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

5.1.3.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

5.1.4. Japan Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

5.1.4.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

5.1.5. APEJ Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.5.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

5.1.5.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

5.1.6. MEA Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

5.1.6.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

5.1.6.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

6. North America Endodontics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

6.1. US Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

6.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

6.1.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

6.2. Canada Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

6.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

6.2.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

7. Latin America Endodontics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

7.1. Brazil Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

7.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

7.1.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

7.2. Mexico Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

7.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

7.2.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

7.3. Argentina Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

7.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

7.3.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

8. Europe Endodontics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

8.1. Germany Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

8.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

8.1.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

8.2. UK Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

8.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

8.2.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

8.3. France Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

8.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

8.3.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

8.4. Spain Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

8.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

8.4.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

8.5. Italy Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

8.5.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

8.5.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

8.6. Nordic Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

8.6.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

8.6.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

9. Japan Endodontics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

9.1. Japan Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

9.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

9.1.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

10. APEJ Endodontics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

10.1. China Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

10.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

10.1.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

10.2. India Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

10.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

10.2.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

10.3. Malaysia Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

10.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

10.3.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

10.4. Thailand Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

10.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

10.4.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

10.5. Singapore Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

10.5.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

10.5.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User

10.6. Australia Endodontics Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

10.6.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Product Type

10.6.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By End User