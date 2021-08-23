Flashlight Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

Understanding several aspects of the global flashlight market, Persistence Market Research has presented a well-structured analysis various trends, opportunities, challenges, restraints and growth drivers influencing the global market in its latest insightful research publication titled “Flashlight Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. Several aspects of the market are assessed across important regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. The exhaustive research study on flashlight market also includes competitive assessment which can be used to achieve strategic advantage over the competition in the long run. A detailed market segmentation helps to evaluate the value and volume projections of all segments for a period of eight years from 2017-2025.

Global Flashlight Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for durable, low maintenance and efficient flashlights, increasing preference for new features and advanced flashlights, advancements in illumination technologies, innovation in flashlight products for outdoor activities, rising demand for explosion-proof LED flashlights, emergence of regulated and multi-level LED lights, rising LED technology penetration, higher traction gained by EDC (Everyday Carry) flashlights in the household sector, increasing rural population in developing countries coupled with growing popularity of LED flashlights, low-cost LED flashlights, increasing demand of flashlights in oil and gas industry and sift from incandescent bulbs to LED flashlights are driving the growth of the global flashlight market. However, factors such as failure of LEDs, less awareness of modern flashlights, threat of piracy, lack of standardization and high cost of tactical flashlights are restraining the growth of the global flashlight market.

Global Flashlight Market: Segmental Analysis

The global flashlight market has been segmented by light source, by end-user, by application and by region.

The LED segment by light source is the most lucrative segment and poised to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.1% throughout the period of assessment 2017-2025. This segment is also estimated to reflect a high market share and expected to reach a market evaluation of more than US$ 6.5 Bn by the end of 2025, thus dominating the global flashlight market by light source

By end user, residential segment is the largest segment, and is more likely to lead the global market. This segment is expected to grow at a high 6.8% CAGR and is estimated to reach a market valuation of about US$ 4.7 Bn by the end of 2025. The industrial segment is also picking up steam, but portrays less market valuation as compared to residential segment

By region, Asia Pacific shows high lucrativeness and is expected to reach a high market valuation, a little over US$ 3 Bn by 2025 end thus dominating the global market by region. The Asia Pacific flashlight market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the period of forecast 2017-2025. North America stands second in terms of growth rate and market value in the coming years

Global Flashlight Market: Forecast Highlights

The global flashlight market has been witnessing stellar growth since past few years. According to Persistence Market Research, the global market for flashlights is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 6.6% throughout the period of assessment 2017-2025. The global flashlight market was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reflect a market valuation a little more than US$ 8.2 Bn by the end of 2025.

Company Profiles

Flashlight Market : Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. PMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.3. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Market Evolution

2.4. Value Chain Analysis

3. Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Market Snapshot

3.4. Global Standards

4. North America Flashlight market Analysis and Forecast

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Regional Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Trends

4.3. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

4.4. Historical & Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2016 & Forecast 2017 – 2025, By Country

4.4.1. U.S.

4.4.2. Canada

4.5. Historical & Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2016 & Volume (Units) Forecast 2017-2025, By Light Source

4.5.1. LED

4.5.2. Incandescent

5. Latin America Flashlight Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Regional Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Trends

5.3. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

5.4. Historical & Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2016 & Forecast 2017 – 2025, By Country

5.4.1. Brazil

5.4.2. Mexico

5.4.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Historical & Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2016 & Volume (Units) Forecast 2017-2025, By Light Source

5.5.1. LED

5.5.2. Incandescent

6. Europe Flashlight market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Regional Market Dynamics

6.2.1. Drivers

6.2.2. Restraints

6.2.3. Trends

6.3. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

6.4. Historical & Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2016 & Forecast 2017 – 2025, By Country

6.4.1. Germany

6.4.2. U.K.

6.4.3. France

6.4.4. Spain

6.4.5. Italy

6.4.6. Poland

6.4.7. Russia

6.4.8. Rest of Europe

6.5. Historical & Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2016 & Volume (Units) Forecast 2017-2025, By Light Source

6.5.1. LED

6.5.2. Incandescent

7. Asia Pacific Flashlight market Analysis and Forecast

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Regional Market Dynamics

7.2.1. Drivers

7.2.2. Restraints

7.2.3. Trends

7.3. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

7.4. Historical & Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2016 & Forecast 2017 – 2025, By Country

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. ASEAN

7.4.5. Australia and New Zealand

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5. Historical & Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2016 & Volume (Units) Forecast 2017-2025, By Light Source

7.5.1. LED

7.5.2. Incandescent

8. Middle East & Africa Flashlight market Analysis and Forecast

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Regulations

8.3. Regional Market Dynamics

8.3.1. Drivers

8.3.2. Restraints

8.3.3. Trends

8.4. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

8.5. Historical & Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2016 & Forecast 2017 – 2025, By Country

8.5.1. GCC Countries

8.5.2. North Africa

8.5.3. South Africa

8.5.4. Turkey

8.5.5. Rest of Middle East and Africa

8.6. Historical & Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2016 & Volume (Units) Forecast 2017-2025, By Light Source

8.6.1. LED

8.6.2. Incandescent

9. Forecast Factors & Assumptions

10. Competition Landscape

10.1. Market Structure

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Competition Intensity Mapping By Market Taxonomy

10.4. Competition Dashboard

10.5. Company Profiles (Details – Overview, Financials, Strategy, Recent Developments)

10.5.1. Mag Instrument Inc.

10.5.2. SureFire, LLC

10.5.3. Dorcy International Inc.

10.5.4. Streamlight Inc.

10.5.5. Browning Arms Company

10.5.6. Larson Electronics LLC

10.5.7. Pelican Products, Inc.

10.5.8. Nite Ize Inc.

10.5.9. Bayco Products Inc.

10.5.10. Energizer Holdings, Inc.

11. Global Flashlight market Analysis, By Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical & Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2016 & Forecast 2017 – 2025, By Region

11.2.1. North America

11.2.2. Latin America

11.2.3. Europe

11.2.4. Asia Pacific

11.2.5. Middle East and Africa

11.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region