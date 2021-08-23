U.S. HEPA Vacuum Filters Market to Exhibit 5.10% CAGR during 2010-2018, Demand from Residential Sector to Propel Growth

According to a market research report published by Transparency Market Research, the U.S. HEPA vacuum filters market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period between 2010 and 2018. The report, titled “U.S. HEPA Vacuum Filters Market: United States Industry Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast, 2010 – 2018,” projects the U.S. HEPA vacuum filters market to reach a valuation of US$621.3 mn by 2018. The overall market was worth US$484.0 mn in 2013. In terms of volume, the U.S. HEPA vacuum filters market is expected to reach 31.88 kilo tons of filtration media by 2018.

High-efficiency particulate arresting vacuum filter, better known as HEPA vacuum filter, refers to a type of mechanical air filter that forces air through a fine mesh, thereby trapping harmful particles such as pet dander, dust mites, pollen, and tobacco smoke. According to the American Thoracic Society, HEPA filters are highly useful in trapping tiny particles that can be inhaled by humans. The rapidly rising air pollution has necessitated the usage of HEPA vacuum filters across homes and workplaces to prevent various airborne diseases.

The report points out that the growing prevalence of asthma and allergies in the U.S. has propelled the growth of the HEPA vacuum filters market in the country. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), asthma is ranked as the fifth leading allergic disorder in the United States. The growing awareness about airborne infections and support from various regulatory bodies regarding the usage of HEPA filters have also augmented the market growth. The enforcement of stringent standards within various industries such as aircraft and automobile will drive the market during the forecast horizon. The affordable pricing of HEPA vacuum filters will further increase their demand in the near future. The overall market has a huge opportunity to grow with the advancements of technology. The report assesses the impact of Porter’s five forces on the growth of the U.S. HEPA vacuum filters market.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=518

In terms of application, the U.S. HEPA vacuum filters market has been segmented into residential, commercial, electronics, power, metals, and others. In 2011, the residential sector accounted for 21.0% of the market. During the forecast horizon, the segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.50% to reach a valuation of US$134.4 mn by 2018.

Describing the competitive landscape, the report profiles some of the key players in the U.S. HEPA vacuum filters market such as Filtrauto S.A., 3M, and Pall Corporation. The report provides insightful information about the key players including their product segmentation, business strategy, and financial overview. Using SWOT analysis, the report analyzes the various growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast horizon. Currently, 3M dominates the U.S. market for HEPA vacuum filters. The company held 47.60% of the market in 2013.

U.S. HEPA Vacuum Filters Market has been segmented as follows:

U.S. HEPA Vacuum filters market by Application

Commercial

Residential

Metals

Electronics

Bioclean

Power

Other Industrial

U.S. Air Filtration Media Market by Product Type

Bag Filters

Mid/High Performance filters

HEPA/ULPA

Dust Filters

Chemical Filters

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/518