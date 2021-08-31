BYOD & ENTERPRISE MOBILITY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market 2018

This report focuses on the global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft Corporation(US)

Cisco Systems(US)

Blackberry Limited(Canada)

Infosys Limited(India)

IBM Corporation(US)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited(India)

SAP SE(Germany)

Tech Mahindra Limited(India)

AT&T(US)

Honeywell International(US)

Capgemini(Germany)

Oracle Corporation(US)

Accenture(Germany)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Device Security

Email Security

Applications Security

Mobile Content Security

Mobile Fleets Security

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Automobile

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

