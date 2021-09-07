PET FILM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2024
Introduction
PET film commonly refers to BoPET (Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate) film due to its many applications. BoPET (Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate) is a polyester film made from stretched polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and is used for its high tensile strength, chemical and dimensional stability, transparency, reflectivity, gas and aroma barrier properties, and electrical insulation. A variety of companies manufacture boPET and other polyester films under different brand names. In the UK and US, the most well-known trade names are Mylar, Melinex and Hostaphan.
ICRWorld’s PET Film market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discuion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.
@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3849321-world-pet-film-market-research-report-2024-covering
Global PET Film Market: Product Segment Analysis
BoPET (Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate)
CPET (Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate)
A-PET (Amorphous-polyethylene terephthalate)
Global PET Film Market: Application Segment Analysis
Flexible packaging and food contact applications
Solar, marine and aviation applications
Covering over paper
Insulating material
Electronic and acoustic applications
Others
Global PET Film Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The players mentioned in our report
DuPont Teijin
Mitsubishi
KOLON Industries
Toray
TOYOBO
Ester
Nan Ya
Coveme
Jiangsu Shuangxing
SKC
Sichuan em technology
Zhejiang great southeast
Jiangsu yuxing
Jiangsu zhongda
@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3849321-world-pet-film-market-research-report-2024-covering
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 About the PET Film Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of PET Film industry
1.2.1.1 BoPET (Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate)
1.2.1.2 CPET (Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate)
1.2.1.3 A-PET (Amorphous-polyethylene terephthalate)
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 PET Film Markets by regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.5 Japan
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.6 South East Asia
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.2 World PET Film Market by types
BoPET (Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate)
CPET (Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate)
A-PET (Amorphous-polyethylene terephthalate)
2.3 World PET Film Market by Applications
Flexible packaging and food contact applications
Solar, marine and aviation applications
Covering over paper
Insulating material
Electronic and acoustic applications
……………
Chapter 9 World PET Film Market Forecast through 2024
9.1 World PET Film Demand by Regions Forecast through 2024
9.2 World PET Film Price(by Regions, Types, Applications)Analysis Forecast through 2024
9.3 World PET Film Revenue(by Regions, Types, Applications) Forecast through 2024
Chapter 10 Key succe factors and Market Overview
Tables and figures
Table Main Market Activities by Regions
Table Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Table Major players Revenue in 2019
Table Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Table Major players Revenue in 2019
Table Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3849321-world-pet-film-market-research-report-2024-covering
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com