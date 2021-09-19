In this report, the Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-1-3-butadiene-bd-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) market status and forecast, categorizes the global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene is either in gaseous or refrigerated liquid state and its monomer has many commercial uses. Butadiene is inflammable in nature and needs to be handled with immense care and precision.

The main supply of Butadiene is extracted from the mixed c4 stream produced in steam crackers, the c4 stream composition and yield depending on operations severity and feedstocks.

BD is a key raw material in the manufacture of different materials and chemicals that are used across a wide range of end-user industries such as building & construction, automotive, healthcare and consumer durables. Butadiene market can be segmented on the basis of the application of its derivatives. Major products derived include styrene butadiene rubber (SBR), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resins (ABS), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), SB latex and hexamethylenediamine among other products such as PBR and adiponitrile. ABS as a terpolymer is used to manufacture lightweight electrical resistance products. SBR is derived by polymerization of styrene and butadiene monomers. It is used in adhesives and sealants as a modifier and in rubber based products owing to its high strength, viscosity, and abrasion resistance. SB latex is a water based emulsion copolymer made of styrene and BD. It is used in coated papers and carpet back coatings due to its high elasticity and adhesive strength. NBR is used in aeronautical and automotive industries to manufacture oil handling hoses, sealants, and grommets. PBR is used in the manufacture of tires that require high resistance. Adiponitrile is an organic compound that is viscous in nature. It an important material required for the production of polymers.

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional butadiene market with India and China being the leading consuming nations. Asia Pacific accounted for over 40% of total butadiene market volume in 2013. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing regional market for 1,3 BD on account of the growth of key end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive and consumer products in this region. Butadiene market in Europe and North America is characterized by growing demand for elastomers in the tire and other downstream applications.

North America emerged as the second largest market for 1,3 BD at 23.6% of total market volume in 2013. RoW is also expected to exhibit considerable growth over the next six years owing to growing construction, automotive and other end-user industries particularly in Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa.

The global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sinopec

TPC Group

Braskem

Shell Chemical

CNPC

FPCC

BASF

ExxonMobil

JSR Corp

Lotte

LyondellBasell

Ineos O&P

LG Chem

Evonik

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Extractive Distillation

Oxidative Dehydrogenation

By Application, the market can be split into

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Butadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Adiponitrile

Others (Including Nitrile Rubber, etc)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key 1,3 Butadiene (BD) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 1,3 Butadiene (BD) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

1,3 Butadiene (BD) Manufacturers

1,3 Butadiene (BD) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

1,3 Butadiene (BD) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the 1,3 Butadiene (BD) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-1-3-butadiene-bd-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) market

Challenges to market growth for Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com