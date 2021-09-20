Global Abaca Fiber Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Abaca Fiber market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Abaca Fiber market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Abaca Fiber market status and forecast, categorizes the global Abaca Fiber market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Abaca, also called as manila hemp, is extracted from the leaf sheath around the trunk of Musa textilis, a type of banana plant that is mostly found in the Philippines and humid tropics. Harvesting and cultivating abaca is a labor-intensive process as the pulp is removed by cutting strips and scraping stalks. Fibers obtained from the process are then dried and removed. Abaca fiber has high strength and is used in the paper industry for making mimeograph mats and teabags. It is also used to make handicraft such as carpets, furniture, clothing, and bags. Abaca fiber is used in fishing nets, hawsers, and shipping lines due to beneficial properties such as flexibility, durability, and saltwater resistance. It is classified as a hard fiber along with sisal, coir, and henequin. In addition, abaca fiber is used in gifts, toys, and housewares. Furthermore, it is used as an alternative to glass fiber reinforced plastics components.

Major end-use industries of abaca fiber include paper & pulp, fiber craft, and cordage. Paper & pulp industry was the largest end-use industry for abaca fiber followed by cordage manufacturing and fiber craft industry. Increasing application scope of abaca fiber in the manufacturing of specialty paper is likely to be one of the key factors to drive demand for abaca fibers in the paper & pulp industry. Rising demand for cordage in industrial applications including production of ropes for ships is expected to boost its demand over the next seven years.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for abaca fiber in terms of production and consumption over the past few years and trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Philippines being the worlds largest abaca producer holds the major market share in the Asia Pacific market. Considerable portion of produced abaca fiber in Philippines is internally consumes while a major portion is exported to various countries including U.S., Japan and other European countries. Government of Philippines is taking supportive initiatives to increase production levels of high quality abaca fiber for domestic consumption and export. This is expected to further strengthen its market positioning and open market opportunities for new players over the next seven years.

The global Abaca Fiber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fine Abaca Fiber

Rough Abaca Fiber

By Application, the market can be split into

Paper & Pulp

Fiber Craft

Cordage

