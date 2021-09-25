In this report, the Global Micronized PTFE Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Micronized PTFE Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Micronized PTFE market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Micronized PTFE breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis.

Micronized PTFE, also known as PTFE micro powder, is low molecular weight, micronized white particle. It is used where higher surface lubricity and anti-blocking properties are required. Micronized PTFE is prepared by the utilization of PTFE resin or TFE monomer. At present, the main industrialization process is resin degradation using the virgin or recycled PTFE scrap.

Micronized PTFE is low molecular weight, micronized white particle and the particle size is around 3-20 um in diameter. They are additives in polymers, inks, or paintings which offer the great abilities to against friction, chemical resistance and the role as an insulator.

The micronized PTFE industry is relatively concentrated. There is increasing demand for high-end products.

The global consumption of micronized PTFE increased from 13840 MT in 2012 to 16129 MT in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 3.9%. USA is the biggest consumption region with the consumption market share of 26.91% in 2016, followed by China. The top five players are: Solvay, Daikin, Shamrock Technologies, 3M and ChemoursDuPont). Tianyuxiang is the China leader. In the next five years, the global consumption of micronized PTFE will maintain 4.29% average annual growth rate.

Global Micronized PTFE market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Micronized PTFE.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers Micronized PTFE capacity, production, value, price and market share of Micronized PTFE in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Solvay

Daikin

Shamrock Technologies

3M

ChemoursDuPont)

Micro Powder (MPI)

AGC

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Kitamura

Fluorez Technology

MAFLON

Tianyuxiang

Nanjin Tianshi

3F

Micronized PTFE Breakdown Data by Type

Monomer Polymerization

Resin Degradation

Micronized PTFE Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Plastics

Inks

Painting

Lubricants & Grease

Others

Micronized PTFE Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Micronized PTFE Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Micronized PTFE capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Micronized PTFE manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Micronized PTFE :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



