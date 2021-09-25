In this report, the Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Superabsorbent Polymers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Superabsorbent Polymers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis.

Superabsorbent polymers (SAP) are polymer materials with water absorbing and retaining capacity. In the capacity of an absorbent, it is used in wide-ranging applications such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene, agriculture, mining, medical, and related applications.

The industry of superabsorbent polymers in North America is very concentrated. There are several players in North America, and the plants are located in USA. At present, the main manufacturers of superabsorbent polymers are BASF, EVONIK Industries, Nippon Shokubai, etc. EVONIK Industries is the USA production leader, holding about 50% share in 2015 in North America. The North America consumption of superabsorbent polymers increased from 562 KMT in 2011 to 630 KMT in 2015, at a CAGR of about 2.90%.

Superabsorbent polymers demonstrate high growth prospects within the industrial, environmental, and energy sectors. The major application fields are baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene, agriculture, mining, medical, etc. In 2015, the consumptions of baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene occupied more than 90% of total market share. With the increasing of dispensable income and health awareness, the personal hygiene products will raise, as same time, the widen applications in other industries also improve the consumption of superabsorbent polymers. The demand for superabsorbent polymers is expected to increase during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Superabsorbent polymers industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Global Superabsorbent Polymers market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Superabsorbent Polymers.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers Superabsorbent Polymers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Superabsorbent Polymers in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

EVONIK Industries

BASF

Nippon Shokubai

Superabsorbent Polymers Breakdown Data by Type

Starch-based SAP

Cellulose-based SAP

Acrylic Resin SAP

Superabsorbent Polymers Breakdown Data by Application

Baby Diaper

Adult Inconvenience Products

Feminine Hygiene

Others

Superabsorbent Polymers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Superabsorbent Polymers Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Superabsorbent Polymers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Superabsorbent Polymers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Superabsorbent Polymers :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



