Human Vaccines Market is Anticipated to Reach US$72.5 bn by 2024

The global human vaccines market is prophesied in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to stay consolidated until the end of the forecast period 2016-2024. In a recent year, four companies, viz. Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, and Pfizer Inc. accounted for a substantial share of the market. Although the companies may look to outperform each other, this scenario is expected to hold its shape in the coming years. The companies could take to tactical partnerships and product differentiation to secure a leading position in the market.

TMR projects the global human vaccines market to post an 11.2% CAGR to bag a US$72.5 bn by the final forecast year. On the basis of type of vaccine, conjugate could obtain a larger share of the market. Regionally, North America is anticipated to collect a lion’s share, taking into account its US$12.7 bn revenue earned in 2016.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16127

Advantages of Vaccines over Other Drug Administration Modes Augur Well

Vaccines are considered to offer more advantages in comparison with other modes of drug administration. In the past few years, the global human vaccines market has been significantly benefiting from rising awareness about vaccines and their crucial advantages. This has also translated into tremendous growth of the market. In the near future, demand for human vaccines is predicted to continue to see a rise as they pose a lower risk of serious side effects compared to other drug administration methods.

According to the research study, the growth of the global human vaccines market could gain impetus on the back of rising count of awareness programs arranged by non-profit and private organizations and also governments.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16127

High Cost of Human Vaccines and their Handling and Storage Blocks Growth

The global human vaccines market could have a positive outlook in terms of growth for the next few years. However, expensive cost of human vaccines and their transportation, storage, and handling is envisaged to dampen the demand in the market. Furthermore, tight regulatory requirements could make it difficult for manufacturers to go about their operation smoothly. Nonetheless, the future of the market still looks bright with telling increase in vaccination rate observed in standalone pharmacies operating in developed countries. Besides drugstores, hospitals are emerging as a prominent distribution channel for human vaccines.

Although conjugate vaccines are making a mark in the global human vaccines market, combination vaccines are foretold to produce rewarding prospects in the foreseeable future. Promotion of vaccines as an important public health intervention around the world could set the tone for valuable growth in the market. Use of vaccines to reduce to the spread of infectious diseases globally is envisioned to create a whole lot of opportunities in the coming years.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Human Vaccines Market (Vaccine – Conjugate, Recombinant, Inactivated, Combination, and Attenuated; Product – Pneumococcal, Influenza, Hepatitis, HPV, Meningococcal, Rotavirus, Measles and Rubella, Typhoid, and Combination; Age Group – Pediatrics, Adolescents, Adults, and Geriatrics; Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies and Drugstores) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”