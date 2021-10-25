“Onsite Staffing Market by Segmentation, Key Vendors and Opportunities in 2026” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Onsite staffing can be defined as the staffing performed through outsourcing services. Companies offer onsite staffing, generally for the support for environmental and engineering programs, to various government and private clients. A lot of developments and enhancements are implemented to explore the potential and reality of short-term work through staffing firms in terms of facilitating job placements for workers with barriers to employment such as welfare recipients, people with disabilities, and workers with limited education.

Onsite staffing services are rapidly gaining popularity, as they enable the client organization to focus on their core business activities and facilitate a substantial reduction in overheads. Different processes outsourced by client organizations include searching for candidates, scheduling their interviews, job posting, and other important functions in the recruitment process. The most significant advantage of onsite staffing is reduction in operational costs. Apart from this, onsite staffing providers undertake the responsibility of hired candidates as well as the recruitment process for client organizations. Thus, by outsourcing staffing processes to an onsite staffing provider, the client organization can focus on its core competencies more efficiently. The onsite management offers supplementary growth opportunities to seasonal employees, as it provides practical work exposure, flexible lifestyle, and a stepping stone toward professional success.

The global market for onsite staffing is driven by rapidly growing economies across the world. Furthermore, availability flexible and agile workforce, compliance with regulatory processes, and increase in the productivity are other drivers of the market for onsite staffing. Due to the growing adoption of onsite staffing, the unemployed workforce has become capable of achieving growth in terms of income and productivity. Temporary hiring has been highly practiced in the fields of architecture, art, education, and construction since long time. In the recent times, temporary hiring has been leveraged due to the additional hiring adopted in the sectors such as manufacturing, hospitality, and oil & gas. Onsite staffing supremacies the productivity of temporary employees. In addition, growth of the recruitment industry is augmenting the market for onsite staffing, as the increasing number of fresh graduates and postgraduates has boosted the need for onsite staffing services. Across various industries, more and more employers are approaching onsite staffing firms to meet their short-term and acute labor requirements and also, to reduce the costs and risks associated with hiring of full-time employees. However, the onsite staffing market faces major challenges in terms of advertisement and marketing of the onsite staffing recruiting. The onsite staffing market offers more opportunities for the startup companies across the globe.

The onsite staffing market has been segmented based on solution, type, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. Based on solution, the onsite staffing market has been segmented into inventory management, human resource management, report management, invoice management, and facility management. In terms of type, the onsite staffing market has been segmented into crowd sourcing recruitment and online soft skill assessment. In terms of enterprise size, the onsite staffing market can be divided into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on end-use industry, the onsite staffing market can be segmented into health care; automotive; manufacturing; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); telecom & information technology; retail & consumer goods; and call centers. In terms of region, the global onsite staffing market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global onsite staffing market. Furthermore, the region is expected to continue its dominance in the next five years, due to high focus on research and development of new technologies and large population in the region. The onsite staffing market in North America and Europe is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing adoption of smart technologies, developing IT infrastructure, and growth of other industries in these regions.

Key vendors in the global onsite staffing market are On Site Personnel, LLC, Aerotek, Diskriter Inc., TeamLease Services, Global Innovsource Solutions Pvt Ltd, Quess Corp Limited, ManpowerGroup, Info Edge India, The Adecco Group, and Randstad NV.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

