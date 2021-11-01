Bulk Acoustic Wave Resonators Market by Business Overview, Challenges and Opportunities in 2026

“Bulk Acoustic Wave Resonators Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

The evaluation of the various elements of the global Bulk Acoustic Wave Resonators Market dynamics is highly sought after by stakeholders of all types and entrepreneurs planning to make a foray into the market. The study on the global Bulk Acoustic Wave Resonators Market is prepared with the help of several rounds of primary research and a vast spectrum of secondary research. The application of industry-wide statistical methods to the large amount of data generated further adds credibility to the analyses. The study on the global and regional Bulk Acoustic Wave Resonators Market dynamics is a crucial guide to all those stakeholders, especially regulatory agencies and policy makers.

Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) resonators picks out electric signals in a selected frequency band, with the use of the vibration of the bulk of the piezoelectric substrate. The bulk acoustic wave resonators are the electromechanical devices used in broad range of radio frequency applications that offers frequency control, selection and signal processing capabilities. A bulk acoustic wave (BAW) resonator consists of a first electrode induced over a substrate, a piezoelectric layer is disposed over the first electrode, and a second electrode is disposed over the first piezoelectric layer. A bridge is established within the piezoelectric layer, where the bridge is surrounded by piezoelectric material of the piezoelectric layer. The bulk acoustic resonator processes incoming signal resonances to filter different frequencies of radio waves.

The major driving factor for the growth of the bulk acoustic wave resonators market are its low loss, small form factor, and high performance with high selectivity. The other benefits offered by the bulk acoustic wave resonators is that it enhances the power handling and linearity of the device volume by eliminating consumption of planer chip area. It also enables the very large scale integration allowing multi frequency and multi band filters on a single chip. One of the restraining factor that restricts the growth of the bulk acoustic wave resonator market is weaker thermal conduction path. The thermal path for heat generation in the device is important in the design structure of the bulk acoustic wave resonator. In BAW, the heat has conduction path in the substrate from where heat can be spread. However, with the increasing frequencies, the size of the BAW resonators decreases, making them more suitable for the demanding 4G and 5G applications. In addition, due to the less sensitivity to variable temperature at broad bandwidths the bulk acoustic wave resonators offers extremely low loss and thus anticipated to boost the growth of the bulk acoustic wave resonators market.

Bulk Acoustic Wave resonators market is segmented into material type, application, end use industry, and geography. Based on material type, the Bulk Acoustic Wave resonators market is segmented into aluminum nitride (AlN), Zinc Oxide (ZnO), and Cadmium Sulfide (CdS). Based on the application, the global bulk acoustic wave resonators market is segmented into satellite radio, repeaters, cable TV, wireless connectivity (Bluetooth and WLAN), automotive telematics and others. Based on end use industry, the global bulk acoustic wave resonators market is segmented into aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, industrial, and healthcare. The global bulk acoustic wave resonators market is also segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Asia Pacific seems to be the dominant region in terms of use of bulk acoustic wave resonators due to the rapid and excessive use of smartphones, and other electronic devices. Countries such as U.S., China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to have positive growth in the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Some of the major players in global bulk acoustic wave resonators market are Teledyne microwave Solutions, Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom, Qorvo, Inc., API Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, and Akoustis Technologies among others.

