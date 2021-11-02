Catalyst Regeneration Market Report By Applications With Axens S.A., Bayer Technology & Services GmbH, CoaLogix 2020

Catalyst regeneration is a process that renews catalysts, making them reusable after the initial usage. Regenerated catalysts are used in several processes such as reforming, which is a refinery process that converts low octane products into high octane products (reformates). Regenerated catalyst can be used for both steam and naphtha reforming. Other refining processes that make use of regenerated catalysts include hydrogenation, alkylation, hydro cracking, hydro-desulfurization and hydro-treatment.

The catalyst regeneration market has been segmented based on three end-user applications: commercial, residential and industrial. New norms and regulations associated with waste disposal and carbon emission control have compelled industries to process their spent catalyst waste before disposing them into streams. In the U.S., spent catalysts are classified as hazardous wastes by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA included spent hydro-refining catalysts and spent hydro-treating catalysts to its list of wastes due to their toxic chemical content and self-heating property. Industries outsource spent catalysts to catalyst regenerators. Catalyst regenerators then enhance the properties of catalysts and distribute them to contracted clients or other buyers.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of global market, request a sample.

Stringent environmental regulations and high cost of catalysts are the drivers for catalyst regeneration. Furthermore, demand for offshore catalyst regeneration is increasing in emerging countries. Emerging countries prefer regenerated catalysts over fresh catalysts due to lower cost. Furthermore, strict regulations compel catalyst-based industries to reprocess spent catalysts before disposing them. All these factors are fuelling the market for catalyst regeneration, thereby increasing the market share of offshore catalyst regeneration at a rapid pace.

The offshore segment is anticipated to maintain the highest share in the catalyst regeneration application segment. Certain regulations such as, China Emission Legislation, in Asia Pacific are driving the market for offshore reprocessing of spent catalysts. Growing population in Asia coupled with demand for products from different industries, such as polymer, refinery and chemical, is generating new opportunities for the catalyst regeneration market. The overall outlook of the market players in this region has historically been of cost optimization and operational efficiency in nature. This has further fuelled the adoption of catalyst regeneration as a viable alternative.

In 2012, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share, followed by North America. Countries in Asia Pacific have peak catalyst demands with increasing popularity of offshore application for this market. Europe was close behind in terms of catalysts regenerated. The region was followed by North America and Rest of the World (RoW). North American market is continuing with the utilization of fresh catalyst that is used in leading end use industries such as refinery, chemical and polymer in the region. The global market share trend of in-situ and ex-situ catalyst regeneration was replicated in individual regions as well. The Rest of the World (RoW) segment includes Latin America, the Middle East and Russia. Even though current market volumes for this segment are low, there are moderately high possibilities of market growth in the near future.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure.

Companies such as Albemarle Corporation, Porocel Adsorbents and Catalysts & Services are expected to dominate the catalyst regeneration market. These companies accounted for more than 50% of the global market share in terms of revenue in 2012. These companies are likely to continue holding the largest market share during the forecast period. Other players in the market include Axens S.A., Bayer Technology & Services GmbH, CoaLogix and Haldor Topsoe.