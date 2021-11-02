Optical Microscopes Market is Driven by Increase in Demand from Innovation Science

Optical Microscopes Market – Snapshot

A microscope is an instrument used to see objects that are too small to be seen by the naked eye. Microscopy is the science of investigating small objects and structures using such an instrument. An optical microscope is a device that uses one lens or a series of lenses to magnify images of small samples with visible light. The lenses are placed between the sample and the viewer’s eye to magnify the image so that it can be examined in greater detail. Optical microscopes are used in many research areas including microbiology, microelectronics, nanophysics, biotechnology, laboratories in educational institutes, and pharmaceutical research. They are also used to view biological samples for medical diagnosis. The global optical microscope market is expected to expand at a significant rate driven by increase in demand from innovation science. The optical microscope market was valued at about US$ 1.6 Bn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increase in R&D expenditure, advancements in nanotechnology, development in the field of optical microscopy, and development in software technology are expected to drive demand for optical microscopes during the forecast period. Discovery of blood cells in the human body opened the doors for advanced studies in cell biology. Discovery of genes involved in human development through microscopes is a clear demonstration of their importance in the life sciences. These developments are anticipated to propel demand for optical microscopes. Limitations of optical microscopy in the field of research as compared to electron microscopes and small scale manufactures offering low-cost products are the main restraints for the optical microscopes market.

Key players in the optical microscopes market are increasingly focusing on software-based differentiation to remain competitive. Technologically advanced products and end- user specific product development are the strategies adopted by key players in the optical microscopes market.

