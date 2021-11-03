Beta-lactams are antibacterial drugs that possess the basic characteristic of inhibition of bacterial cell wall synthesis. All Beta-lactams possess similar chemistry, with the exception of alkyl groups that bind to the penicillin binding proteins (PBP) located in bacterial cell walls, thereby inhibiting synthesis and cell death. Pathogenic bacteria are responsible for various infectious diseases and affect billions of individuals globally. Majority of these include pneumonia, impetigo, and urinary tract infections. Some of the widely prescribed drugs in this class include amoxicillin, ampicillin, piperacillin, ticarcillin, imipenem, doripenem, meropenem, ertapenem, cefadroxil, cefalexin, ceftaroline, cefuroxime, cefaclor, ceftriaxone, cefditoren, ceftazidime, and others.

Major drivers of the global Beta-lactam drugs market include increase in prevalence of infectious diseases such as MRSA, tuberculosis, pneumonia, and clostridium difficile infections; rise in multidrug-resistant bacterial strains, aging population, and demand for effective and affordable treatments for bacterial infections. Prevalence of infectious diseases is increasing across the globe and is the highest in low to middle income countries. Beta Multidrug-resistant bacterial strains have evolved due to increased usage of Beta-lactam drugs. This provides scope for new innovative drugs and drug combinations. Moreover, aging population in several developed countries is likely to boost market growth, because elderly people have lower immunity and are more prone to infectious diseases. Increase in demand for affordable and effective drugs in the emerging markets is also projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, pneumonia accounts for over 1.1 million deaths of children below five years of age each year, which is more than the number of deaths occurring from AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria (in the same age group) combined. Other data published by the WHO states that tuberculosis affected over 9 million individuals (across all age groups) globally in 2013, of these 1.5 million individuals died. Furthermore, over 0.3 million gonorrhea cases were recorded in 2012 in the U.S. alone. Increase in prevalence of numerous infectious diseases, rise in demand for effective and affordable generic drugs, and potential pipeline drugs that are in late stage (phase III) clinical trials are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, patent expiry of leading branded formulations such as Doribax (June 2015), Cayston (2017), and Teflaro (2018) is a major factor expected to restrain the market. Moreover, a large number of generic Beta-lactam drugs are available are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Continuous innovation and rising incidence of new infectious diseases provide growth opportunities in the Beta-lactam drugs market. The global Beta-lactam drugs market can be segmented based on antibiotic type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of antibiotic type, the market can be classified into penicillin, cephalosporin, carbapenem, and monobactum. Based on distribution channel, the global Beta-lactam drugs market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

