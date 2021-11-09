Amaranth Seed Oil Market Driven by Application of Amaranth Seed Oil in Industries

Amaranth seed oil extracted from seeds of two species known as A. cruentus and A. hypochondriacus. Amaranth seed oil is light colored, clear liquid with agreeable aroma and taste and an excellent source of fatty acids. Amaranth seed oil is a rich source of squalene which helps in improving biological functions of a body such as storing energy, signaling, and acting as structural components of cell membranes. Amaranth seed oil have application in food industry, cosmetic industry, and pharmaceutical industry etc, thus increasing market demand from various industrial applications. Central America is considered to be birthplace of the amaranth. Amaranth seed oil is used as an antidepressant, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, analgesic and anti-bacterial in cosmetics as well as in medical industry. Amaranth seed oil has multiple health benefits such as it helps in bone development, improve digestive health, improves vision, helps in hair health etc.

Depending on geographic regions global amaranth seed oil market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Central America is the birthplace of amaranth seed. Amaranth seed is traced in countries such as Mexico, Africa, India, Russia, South America, China, North America etc. As a result of increasing demand for amaranth seed oil in cosmetic and pharmaceutical markets, Europe is the considered as a major consumer market for amaranth seed oil in near future. North America market is expected to grow with highest CAGR over the forecast period in global amaranth seed oil market due to its application in dietary supplements.

Application of amaranth seed oil in industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. is driving the growth of amaranth seed oil market globally. Use of organic products in cosmetic industry is increasing its demand, in turn growing demand for organic amaranth seed oil- based products in global market. Increasing demand for natural cosmetics as well as natural pharmaceutical products is a major factor expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Amaranth seed oil has multiple health benefits such as it helps in bone development, improves digestive health, improves cardiovascular health, improves vision etc. which is driving market demand. Amaranth seed oil also helps in weight loss when used in diet which makes it popular in health conscious consumers’ in turn fueling market demand. Antidepressant, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, analgesic and anti-bacterial properties of amaranth seed oil in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are the major factors drivers for growing demand of amaranth seed oil in global market.

The global amaranth seed oil market is fragmented with various key players. Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global amaranth seed oil market include AMR Amaranth a.s., Erbology, Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd., FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, BCG Baden-Baden Cosmetics Group GmbH etc. Considering at the increasing demand from global markets various new entries are expected in the amaranth seed oil market at regional as well as global level.