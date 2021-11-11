Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market – Business Development Strategies Pave well for Growth

Introduction of artificial intelligence is a technological innovation of recent times, despite that fact; AI is massively used in various industries. Increasing use of technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and context-aware computing and computer vision has grown the demand for AI in supply chain across the globe. Moreover, rising adoption of computer vision for semiautonomous or autonomous applications in multiple industries including automotive and manufacturing is further expected to drive the market’s growth.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global artificial intelligence in supply chain market covers Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Out of these regions, Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Presence of key players in the region is the key factors for the dominance of Asia Pacific.

Growing adoption of NLP technologies and deep learning in various industries such as manufacturing, retail, and automotive has boosted the demand for artificial intelligence in supply chain in Asia Pacific. Developed regions such as Europe and North America are also expected to drive the demand for this market in the coming years.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Competitive Landscape

In this section, the report presents key players functioning in the global artificial intelligence in supply chain market and what business development strategies are being used by them to expand their geographical reach. Information provided in this section is likely to help the players and investors to develop a clear understanding of the current market scenario and helps in making appropriate business decisions in the future.

some of the key players operating the in the global artificial intelligence in supply chain market are Samsung Electronics, IBM, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Xilinx, and Amazon. These players are expected to indulge in various business development strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, launch new products, and similar other strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

