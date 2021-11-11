BYOD & ENTERPRISE MOBILITY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market 2018
This report focuses on the global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft Corporation(US)
Cisco Systems(US)
Blackberry Limited(Canada)
Infosys Limited(India)
IBM Corporation(US)
Tata Consultancy Services Limited(India)
SAP SE(Germany)
Tech Mahindra Limited(India)
AT&T(US)
Honeywell International(US)
Capgemini(Germany)
Oracle Corporation(US)
Accenture(Germany)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Device Security
Email Security
Applications Security
Mobile Content Security
Mobile Fleets Security
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Automobile
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Device Security
1.4.3 Email Security
1.4.4 Applications Security
1.4.5 Mobile Content Security
1.4.6 Mobile Fleets Security
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Automobile
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 IT & Telecom
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size
2.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft Corporation(US)
12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation(US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation(US) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation(US) Recent Development
12.2 Cisco Systems(US)
12.2.1 Cisco Systems(US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Systems(US) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cisco Systems(US) Recent Development
12.3 Blackberry Limited(Canada)
12.3.1 Blackberry Limited(Canada) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.3.4 Blackberry Limited(Canada) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Blackberry Limited(Canada) Recent Development
12.4 Infosys Limited(India)
12.4.1 Infosys Limited(India) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.4.4 Infosys Limited(India) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Infosys Limited(India) Recent Development
12.5 IBM Corporation(US)
12.5.1 IBM Corporation(US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Corporation(US) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IBM Corporation(US) Recent Development
12.6 Tata Consultancy Services Limited(India)
12.6.1 Tata Consultancy Services Limited(India) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.6.4 Tata Consultancy Services Limited(India) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Tata Consultancy Services Limited(India) Recent Development
12.7 SAP SE(Germany)
12.7.1 SAP SE(Germany) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.7.4 SAP SE(Germany) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SAP SE(Germany) Recent Development
12.8 Tech Mahindra Limited(India)
12.8.1 Tech Mahindra Limited(India) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.8.4 Tech Mahindra Limited(India) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Tech Mahindra Limited(India) Recent Development
12.9 AT&T(US)
12.9.1 AT&T(US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.9.4 AT&T(US) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 AT&T(US) Recent Development
12.10 Honeywell International(US)
12.10.1 Honeywell International(US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.10.4 Honeywell International(US) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Honeywell International(US) Recent Development
Continued…..
